Sharks swim past Pirahnas, 420-277

SUNNYSIDE — Combined Team Scores - Through Event 74
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team, 420. 2, Prosser Piranhas, 277.
Girls 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Bonzi, Devyn 9, Newhouse, Ava M 10,Harrington, Devan 10, Curfman, TylerAnn A 10), 3:56.80. 2, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Cantu, Alyssa 10, Baudrau, Payton B 10, Medrano, Olivia 10, Saldana, Ellie 9), 4:10.52. --, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Wise, Kennedy L 9, Wise, Mali 9, Garcia, Emmi A 9, Van Beek, Rahel R 9), DQ.
Boys 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Gudino, Johnny 10, Perkins, Justin 9, Blair, Aiden 10, Bunnell, Alex A 10), 3:39.90. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Martin, Tanner T 10, Campos, Kael M 10, Anderson, Ian 9, Garza, Javy J 10), 3:56.63. 3, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Garcia, Jaithan A 10, Newhouse, Max M 9, Mendoza, Mason M 10, Curfman, RJ 9), 4:51.82.
Girls 11-12 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Stark, Carter 12, Perkins, Hannah 11, Miller, Faithe 12, Saldana, Chloe 12), 3:06.12. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Stroh, Nadia I 11, Ruiz, Alondra N 12, Kaptein, Syrina D 12, Schlax-Hazzard, Alex K 11), 3:12.72. 3, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'B' (Gamache, Sydney 12, Hunsaker, Taylor 11, Brown, Morgan 12, Norris, Ellie 10), 3:52.98. 4, Sunny-side Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Garcia, Amare D 12, Red-ick, Ashley M 11, Gonzalez, Emma R 11, Simmons, Madi B 11), 3:57.28.
Boys 11-12 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Hauver, Carter J 12, Maltos, Stephen M 12, Villanueva, Christopher J 11, Hernandez, Aj 11), 3:20.91. 2, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Felicetti, Ethan 12, Godinez, Cesar 12, Ash-ton, Bryson 11, Fahr, Donovan 12), 3:24.19. 3, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Wise, Asher 11, Wise, Elijah M 12, Gill, Ty H 11, Gonzalez, Noel 11), 4:25.69.
Girls 13-14 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Alvarez, Anna A 13, Gill, Jess P 13, Duran, Daniella E 14, Valencia, Ady B 13), 3:03.35. 2, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Thornock, Jayden 13, Schab, Aussie 13, Norris, Hannah 13, Domanico, Anna 13), 3:20.53. 3, Sunny-side Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Guillen, Giselle a 13, Siller, J"naya J 13, Stroh, Cecilia I 14, Hernandez, Yazlyn C 13), 3:26.37.
Boys 13-14 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Anderson, Benjamin 14, Hauver, Cannon G 14, Villanueva, EJ J 13, Navarro, Ruben X 13), 2:39.19. 2, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Hallman, Danny 13, Hoffman, Blaze 13, Shultz, Logan 13, Collins, Jeremiah 14), 3:19.97.
Girls 15-18 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Kaptein, Amerie R 15, Rodriguez, Arizona P 16, Sanchez, Arianna 15, Bonzi, Ryen 15), 2:50.55. 2, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Bryan, Grace 15, Ott, Katy 16, Forrister, Rachel 15, Shultz, Brooklyn 16), 2:50.63.
Boys 15-18 200 LC Meter Medley Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Alaniz, Alex 15, Sanchez, Anthony 18, Villanueva, Austin R 15, Gill, Chandler D 15), 3:00.00.
Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Butterfly
--, Cardenas, Jewlz m, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Godinez, Carla, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Camp, Kenna, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Thornock, Baylee, PPST-ZZ, DQ.
Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Garcia, Cristian J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:13.40. 2, Hauver, Blake A, Sunny-side Sharks, 1:25.13. 3, Blair, Luke, PPST-ZZ, 1:31.74. 4, Ashton, Trevin, PPST-ZZ, 1:48.67. --, Soto, Jaycek A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Michel, Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Nelson, Leif, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Miller, Conner, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Salinas, Axel, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Campos, Kaleb M, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Castilleja, J.J. J, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Beltran, Esau U, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Baudrau, Payton B, PPST-ZZ, 48.22. 2, Harrington, Devan, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.67. 3, Cantu, Alyssa, PPST-ZZ, 55.94. 4, Saldana, Ellie, PPST-ZZ, 1:03.35. 5, Curfman, TylerAnn A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:05.16. 6, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.28. 7, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:12.83. 8, Medrano, Olivia, PPST-ZZ, 1:14.06. 9, Mendoza, Bella, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:17.09. 10, Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:25.07. 11, Flores, Millah, PPST-ZZ, 1:53.14. --, Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Norris, Ellie, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, McGinnis, Jocie p, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Blair, Aiden, PPST-ZZ, 56.04. 2, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:00.09. 3, Gudino, Johnny, PPST-ZZ, 1:00.67. 4, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.62. 5, Perkins, Justin, PPST-ZZ, 1:05.60. 6, Ander-son, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:08.75. 7, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.73. 8, Bunnell, Alex A, PPST-ZZ, 1:16.98. 9, Wise, Noah J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:22.19. 10, Newhouse, Max M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:22.88. 11, Thornbrugh, Luke, PPST-ZZ, 1:27.12. 12, Stroh, Gregory A, Sunnyside Sharks, 2:04.87. --, Garcia, Jaithan A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Mendoza, Mason M, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Martin, Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Park, Jimmy, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Islas, Adrian, PPST-ZZ, DQ.
Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Miller, Faithe, PPST-ZZ, 40.86. 2, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.11. 3, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunny-side Sharks, 49.75. 4, Saldana, Chloe, PPST-ZZ, 49.81. 5, Perkins, Hannah, PPST-ZZ, 53.37. 6, Ruiz, Alondra N, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.67. 7, Schlax-Hazzard, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.75. 8, Stark, Carter, PPST-ZZ, 53.89. 9, Gamache, Sydney, PPST-ZZ, 54.00. 10, Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.63. 11, Hunsaker, Taylor, PPST-ZZ, 59.88. 12, Redick,
Ashley M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:00.16. --, Sim-mons, Madi B, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Brown, Morgan, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Thor-nock, Ryleigh, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Beltran, Emma D, Sunny-side Sharks, DQ.
Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.89. 2, Felicetti, Ethan, PPST-ZZ, 49.36. 3, Ashton, Bryson, PPST-ZZ, 51.83. 4, Hauver, Carter J, Sunnyside Sharks, 55.29. 5, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside Sharks, 55.40. 6, Godinez, Cesar, PPST-ZZ, 1:03.15. 7, Chan, Stanley, PPST-ZZ, 1:06.42. 8, Maltos, Stephen M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:11.87. 9, Salinas, Diego, PPST-ZZ, 1:16.99. 10, Fahr, Donovan, PPST-ZZ, 1:23.16. 11, Campuzano, Nathan m, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:30.00. --, Porter, Cooper R, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Wise, Elijah M, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Gonzalez, Noel, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.68. 2, Domanico, Anna, PPST-ZZ, 42.99. 3, Duran, Daniella E, Sunny-side Sharks, 43.64. 4, Schab, Aussie, PPST-ZZ, 48.84. 5, Stroh, Cecilia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 49.55. 6, Guillen, Giselle a, Sunnyside Sharks, 49.77. 7, Alvarez, Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.14. 8, Thornock, Jayden, PPST-ZZ, 50.64. 9, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.50. 10, Norris, Hannah, PPST-ZZ, 1:05.62.
Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Shultz, Logan, PPST-ZZ, 40.83. 1, Anderson, Benjamin, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.83. 3, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.89. 4, Hauver, Cannon G, Sunny-side Sharks, 41.42. 5, Everett, Thane, PPST-ZZ, 41.47. 6, Navarro, Ruben X, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.38. 7, Yanez, Chase, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.95. 8, Hoffman, Blaze, PPST-ZZ, 47.70. 9, Collins, Jeremiah, PPST-ZZ, 49.84. 10, Hallman, Danny, PPST-ZZ, 1:00.57. --, Westenberg, Tyler, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Johnson, Matthew, PPST-ZZ, DQ.
Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Sanchez, Arianna, Sunnyside Sharks, 37.33. 2, Forrister, Rachel, PPST-ZZ, 39.48. 3, Evans, Kenzie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.09. 4, Ott, Katy, PPST-ZZ, 42.33. 5, Kaptein, Amerie R, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.26. 6, Bonzi, Ryen, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.29. 7, Anderson, Aline, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.63. 8, Mendez, Madi, PPST-ZZ, 45.87. 9, Everett, Tedra, PPST-ZZ, 45.91. 10, Shultz, Brooklyn, PPST-ZZ, 50.44. 11, Bryan, Grace, PPST-ZZ, 50.57.
Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Villanueva, Austin R, Sunnyside Sharks, 33.07.
Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Butterfly
1, Sanchez, Anthony, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.96.
Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Camp, Kenna, PPST-ZZ, 1:21.50. 2, Curfman, Ava L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:44.66. --, Cardenas, Jewlz m, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Godinez, Carla, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Thornock, Baylee, PPST-ZZ, DQ.
Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Soto, Jaycek A, Sunny-side Sharks, 1:28.85. 2, Hauver, Blake A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:44.63. 3, Michel, Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:48.06. --, Caballero, An-drew N, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Beltran, Esau U, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Garcia, Cristian J, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Campos, Kaleb M, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Ashton, Trevin, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Nelson, Leif, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Romero, MACK, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Miller, Conner, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Salinas, Axel, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Blair, Luke, PPST-ZZ, DQ.
Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Harrington, Devan, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.29. 2, Baudrau, Payton B, PPST-ZZ, 55.42. 3, Curfman, TylerAnn A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:07.31. 4, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:08.16. 5, Medrano, Olivia, PPST-ZZ, 1:14.79. 6, Mendoza, Bella, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.53. 7, Norris, Ellie, PPST-ZZ, 1:19.27. 8, Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:52.82. --, Van Beek, Genet G, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Saldana, El-lie, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Wise, Mali, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Van Beek, Rahel R, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Flores, Millah, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Cantu, Alyssa, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Maltos, Kaylia K, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, McGinnis, Jocie p, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Perkins, Justin, PPST-ZZ, 54.16. 2, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.83. 3, Garza, Javy J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.68. 4, Ander-son, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.75. 5, Bunnell, Alex A, PPST-ZZ, 1:04.98. 6, Gudino, Johnny, PPST-ZZ, 1:07.81. 7, Blair, Aiden, PPST-ZZ, 1:10.24. 8, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:10.40. 9, Newhouse, Max M, Sunny-side Sharks, 1:12.50. 10, Martin, Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:17.72. 11, Mendoza, Mason M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:19.23. 12, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:22.75. --, Islas, Adrian, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Thornbrugh, Luke, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, White, Jay A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Stroh, Gregory A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Wise, Noah J, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Garcia, Jaithan A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Park, Jimmy, PPST-ZZ, DQ.
Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Stark, Carter, PPST-ZZ, 49.77. 2, Ruiz, Alondra N, Sunnyside Sharks, 49.85. 3, Miller, Faithe, PPST-ZZ, 53.87. 4, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks, 55.03. 5, Schlax-Hazzard, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks, 55.47. 6, Perkins, Hannah, PPST-ZZ, 55.96. 7, Gamache, Sydney, PPST-ZZ, 56.97. 8, Saldana, Chloe, PPST-ZZ, 57.34. 9, Redick, Ashley M, Sunny-side Sharks, 58.49. 10, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.52. 11, Beltran, Emma D, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:00.23. 12, Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:03.30. 13, Brown, Morgan, PPST-ZZ, 1:18.27. 14, Simmons, Madi B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:25.41. --, Garcia, Amare D, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Hunsaker, Taylor, PPST-ZZ, DQ.
Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.78. 2, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.07. 3, Felicetti, Ethan, PPST-ZZ, 53.17. 3, Ashton, Bryson, PPST-ZZ, 53.17. 5, Godinez, Cesar, PPST-ZZ, 53.63. 6, Maltos, Stephen M, Sunny-side Sharks, 56.63. 7, Hauver, Carter J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:06.85. 8, Gill, Ty H, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.33. 9, Wise, Elijah M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.03. 10, Wise, Asher, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.16. --, Hernandez, Aj, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Gonzalez, Noel, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Fahr, Donovan, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Chan, Stanley, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Porter, Cooper R, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Caballero, Andre I, Sunny-side Sharks, DQ. --, Salinas, Diego, PPST-ZZ, DQ.
Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.77. 2, Siller, J"naya J, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.12. 3, Domanico, Anna, PPST-ZZ, 56.37. 4, Stroh, Cecilia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.64. 5, Schab, Aussie, PPST-ZZ, 1:02.73. 6, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.21. 7, Hernandez, Yazlyn C, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:06.54. 8, Guillen, Giselle a, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:08.81. 9, Thornock, Jay-den, PPST-ZZ, 1:09.01. 10, Minchaca, Daniela R, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:11.60. 11, Norris, Hannah, PPST-ZZ, 1:21.87. --, Alvarez, Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Cortez, Daisy, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Hauver, Cannon G, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.08. 2, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.89. 3, Yanez, Chase, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.77. 4, Everett, Thane, PPST-ZZ, 49.90. 5, Ander-son, Benjamin, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.62. 6, Navarro, Ruben X, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.87. 7, Hoffman, Blaze, PPST-ZZ, 55.51. 8, Shultz, Logan, PPST-ZZ, 57.17. 9, Collins, Jeremiah, PPST-ZZ, 1:05.10. 10, Hallman, Danny, PPST-ZZ, 1:08.10. --, Johnson, Matthew, PPST-ZZ, DQ. --, Westenberg, Tyler, PPST-ZZ, DQ.
Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Sanchez, Arianna, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.92. 2, Bryan, Grace, PPST-ZZ, 47.39. 3, Rodriguez, Arizona P, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.61. 4, Ott, Katy, PPST-ZZ, 51.25. 5, Kaptein, Amerie R, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.47. 6, Everett, Tedra, PPST-ZZ, 52.73. 7, Shultz, Brooklyn, PPST-ZZ, 52.93. 8, Anderson, Aline, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.36. 9, Forrister, Rachel, PPST-ZZ, 56.30. 10, Evans, Kenzie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.92. 11, Bonzi, Ryen, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:00.65. 12, Mendez, Madi, PPST-ZZ, 1:07.46.
Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Villanueva, Austin R, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.29. 2, Alaniz, Alex, Sunnyside Sharks, 54.36. 3, Gill, Chandler D, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.25.
Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Breaststroke
1, Sanchez, Anthony, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.77.
Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Camp, Kenna, PPST-ZZ, 1:23.52. 2, Thornock, Baylee, PPST-ZZ, 1:41.37. 3, Cardenas, Jewlz m, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:49.33. 4, Godinez, Carla, PPST-ZZ, 1:58.09. --, Curfman, Ava L, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Kaptein, Jayden M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.28. 2, Blair, Luke, PPST-ZZ, 1:15.71. 3, Michel, Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:17.43. 4, Hauver, Blake A, Sunny-side Sharks, 1:33.54. 5, Soto, Jaycek A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:36.59. 6, Ashton, Trevin, PPST-ZZ, 1:38.99. 7, Nelson, Leif, PPST-ZZ, 1:40.90. 8, Salinas, Axel, PPST-ZZ, 1:44.47. 9, Miller, Conner, PPST-ZZ, 1:45.36. 10, Gar-cia, Cristian J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:50.63. 11, Castilleja, J.J. J, Sunnyside Sharks, 2:03.25.
Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Baudrau, Payton B, PPST-ZZ, 51.70. 2, Harrington, Devan, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.71. 3, Curfman, TylerAnn A, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.92. 4, Saldana, Ellie, PPST-ZZ, 1:03.59. 5, Cantu, Alyssa, PPST-ZZ, 1:04.20. 6, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:05.92. 7, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:09.80. 8, Maltos, Kaylia K, Sunny-side Sharks, 1:12.19. 9, Medrano, Olivia, PPST-ZZ, 1:15.87. 10, Mendoza, Bel-la, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:16.16. 11, Norris, Ellie, PPST-ZZ, 1:16.74. 12, Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:22.03. 13, Wise, Mali, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:25.20. 14, Van Beek, Rahel R, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:28.02. 15, Van Beek, Genet G, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:30.41. 16, Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:39.94. 17, Flores, Millah, PPST-ZZ, 1:48.49. 18, McGinnis, Jocie p, Sunny-side Sharks, 1:58.24.
Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Gudino, Johnny, PPST-ZZ, 54.09. 2, Blair, Aiden, PPST-ZZ, 57.32. 3, Martin, Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.35. 4, Perkins, Justin, PPST-ZZ, 1:00.65. 5, Garza, Javy J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.73. 6, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.82. 7, Garcia, Jaithan A, Sunny-side Sharks, 1:03.35. 8, Anderson, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.54. 9, Bunnell, Alex A, PPST-ZZ, 1:06.59. 10, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:07.93. 11, Wise, Noah J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:13.17. 12, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:14.19. 13, Thornbrugh, Luke, PPST-ZZ, 1:22.80. 14, Islas, Adrian, PPST-ZZ, 1:25.91. 15, Newhouse, Max M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:31.27. 16, Mendoza, Ma-son M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:37.65. 17, Park, Jimmy, PPST-ZZ, 1:41.03. 18, White, Jay A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:45.56. 19, Stroh, Gregory A, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:29.91.
Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Miller, Faithe, PPST-ZZ, 49.12. 2, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.09. 3, Saldana, Chloe, PPST-ZZ, 50.31. 4, Stark, Carter, PPST-ZZ, 50.54. 5, Gamache, Sydney, PPST-ZZ, 52.79. 6, Garcia, Amare D, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.63. 7, Redick, Ashley M, Sunny-side Sharks, 54.23. 8, Ruiz, Alondra N, Sunnyside
Sharks, 54.74. 9, Perkins, Hannah, PPST-ZZ, 56.68. 10, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.38. 11, Brown, Morgan, PPST-ZZ, 1:00.44. 12, Schlax-Hazzard, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.02. 13, Hunsaker, Taylor, PPST-ZZ, 1:02.53. 14, Beltran, Emma D, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:07.86. 15, Thornock, Ryleigh, PPST-ZZ, 1:09.63. 16, Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:12.47. 17, Simmons, Madi B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:21.85.
Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Felicetti, Ethan, PPST-ZZ, 46.04. 2, Ashton, Bryson, PPST-ZZ, 46.06. 3, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.23. 4, Hauver, Carter J, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.63. 5, Godinez, Cesar, PPST-ZZ, 56.73. 6, Hernandez, Aj, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.38. 7, Wise, Elijah M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.22. 8, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:03.89. 9, Campuzano, Nathan m, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:07.59. 10, Maltos, Stephen M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:07.86. 11, Gill, Ty H, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:08.10. 12, Chan, Stanley, PPST-ZZ, 1:10.28. 13, Wise, Asher, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:12.19. 14, Salinas, Diego, PPST-ZZ, 1:17.77. 15, Fahr, Donovan, PPST-ZZ, 1:27.57. --, Gonzalez, Noel, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Duran, Daniella E, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.07. 2, Stroh, Cecilia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.08. 3, Domanico, Anna, PPST-ZZ, 50.02. 4, Alvarez, Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.31. 5, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.40. 6, Siller, J"naya J, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.24. 7, Thornock, Jayden, PPST-ZZ, 52.37. 8, Norris, Hannah, PPST-ZZ, 55.27. 9, Guillen, Giselle a, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.31. 10, Cortez, Daisy, Sunnyside Sharks, 56.49. 11, Minchaca, Daniela R, Sunnyside Sharks, 57.69. 12, Hernandez, Yazlyn C, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.85. 13, Schab, Aussie, PPST-ZZ, 59.13.
Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Hauver, Cannon G, Sunnyside Sharks, 39.26. 2, Anderson, Benjamin, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.52. 3, Navarro, Ruben X, Sunny-side Sharks, 44.59. 4, Everett, Thane, PPST-ZZ, 48.21. 5, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunny-side Sharks, 48.69. 6, Hoff-man, Blaze, PPST-ZZ, 49.33. 7, Shultz, Logan, PPST-ZZ, 54.57. 8, Collins, Jeremiah, PPST-ZZ, 57.58. 9, Hallman, Danny, PPST-ZZ, 58.77. 10, Westenberg, Tyler, PPST-ZZ, 1:06.32. 11, Johnson, Matthew, PPST-ZZ, 1:15.26.
Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Sanchez, Arianna, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.45. 2, Ott, Katy, PPST-ZZ, 46.09. 3, Evans, Kenzie L, Sunny-side Sharks, 46.16. 4, Kaptein, Amerie R, Sunny-side Sharks, 47.00. 5, Mendez, Madi, PPST-ZZ, 47.19. 6, Bonzi, Ryen, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.69. 7, Forrister, Rachel, PPST-ZZ, 48.71. 8, Everett, Tedra, PPST-ZZ, 50.27. 9, Bryan, Grace, PPST-ZZ, 50.85. 10, Rodriguez, Arizona P, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.67. 11, Anderson, Aline, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.04. 12, Shultz, Brooklyn, PPST-ZZ, 56.13.
Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Villanueva, Austin R, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.40. 2, Gill, Chandler D, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.29.
Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Backstroke
1, Sanchez, Anthony, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.82.
Girls 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Camp, Kenna, PPST-ZZ, 1:04.47. 2, Godinez, Carla, PPST-ZZ, 1:18.92. 3, Cardenas, Jewlz m, Sunny-side Sharks, 1:33.92. 4, Parker, Kyla A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:36.11. 5, Curfman, Ava L, Sunnyside Sharks, 2:01.57. 6, Thor-nock, Baylee, PPST-ZZ, 2:03.45.
Boys 8 & Under 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Ashton, Trevin, PPST-ZZ, 1:02.09. 2, Nelson, Leif, PPST-ZZ, 1:04.96. 3, Caballero, Andrew N, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:05.22. 4, Blair, Luke, PPST-ZZ, 1:08.93. 5, Michel, Aadan, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:13.48. 6, Hauver, Blake A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:18.27. 7, Garcia, Cristian J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:20.51. 8, Miller, Conner, PPST-ZZ, 1:22.02. 9, Kaptein, Jayden M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:24.70. 10, Soto, Jaycek A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:27.09. 11, Salinas, Axel, PPST-ZZ, 1:27.39. 12, Romero, MACK, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:35.30. 13, Campos, Kaleb M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:44.39. 14, Castilleja, J.J. J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:53.47. --, Beltran, Esau U, Sunny-side Sharks, DQ.
Girls 9-10 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Harrington, Devan, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.16. 2, Cantu, Alyssa, PPST-ZZ, 42.36. 3, Baudrau, Payton B, PPST-ZZ, 44.63. 4, Curfman, TylerAnn A, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.67. 5, Bonzi, Devyn, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.57. 6, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.11. 7, Saldana, Ellie, PPST-ZZ, 52.87. 8, Medrano, Olivia, PPST-ZZ, 55.12. 9, Norris, Ellie, PPST-ZZ, 57.04. 10, Mendoza, Bella, Sunnyside Sharks, 59.02. 11, Wise, Ma-li, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:10.41. 12, Wise, Kennedy L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:11.38. 13, Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:15.55. 14, Van Beek, Rahel R, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:20.37. 15, Van Beek, Genet G, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:21.33. 16, Maltos, Kaylia K, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:21.69. 17, Flores, Millah, PPST-ZZ, 1:31.57. 18, McGinnis, Jocie p, Sunny-side Sharks, 1:55.75.
Boys 9-10 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.43. 2, Gudino, Johnny, PPST-ZZ, 42.27. 3, Bunnell, Alex A, PPST-ZZ, 45.97. 4, Ander-son, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.33. 5, Garza, Javy J, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.83. 6, Perkins, Justin, PPST-ZZ, 47.22. 7, Blair, Aiden, PPST-ZZ, 49.55. 8, Garcia, Jaithan A, Sunnyside Sharks,
51.94. 9, Curfman, RJ, Sunnyside Sharks, 51.98. 10, Martin, Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 53.93. 11, Thornbrugh, Luke, PPST-ZZ, 58.27. 12, Mendoza, Mason M, Sunnyside Sharks, 58.72. 13, Gonzalez, Zaiden L, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.88. 14, Wise, Noah J, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:02.22. 15, Park, Jimmy, PPST-ZZ, 1:07.49. 16, Newhouse, Max M, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:08.43. 17, Islas, Adrian, PPST-ZZ, 1:16.10. 18, Stroh, Gregory A, Sunnyside Sharks, 2:03.33.
Girls 11-12 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Stark, Carter, PPST-ZZ, 38.28. 2, Miller, Faithe, PPST-ZZ, 38.72. 3, Saldana, Chloe, PPST-ZZ, 39.78. 4, Schlax-Hazzard, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.97. 5, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.49. 6, Ruiz, Alondra N, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.29. 7, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks, 44.11. 8, Beltran, Emma D, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.79. 9, Hunsaker, Taylor, PPST-ZZ, 46.43. 10, Gamache, Sydney, PPST-ZZ, 46.64. 11, Garcia, Amare D, Sunnyside Sharks, 47.19. 12, Redick, Ashley M, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.04. 12, Gonzalez, Emma R, Sunnyside Sharks, 48.04. 14, Brown, Morgan, PPST-ZZ, 50.51. 15, Perkins, Hannah, PPST-ZZ, 50.72. 16, Thornock, Ryleigh, PPST-ZZ, 58.02. 17, Sim-mons, Madi B, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:05.85.
Boys 11-12 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 36.83. 2, Ashton, Bryson, PPST-ZZ, 36.89. 3, Felicetti, Ethan, PPST-ZZ, 39.83. 4, Hauver, Carter J, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.13. 5, Godinez, Cesar, PPST-ZZ, 43.73. 6, Gonzalez, Samuel N, Sunnyside Sharks, 45.70. 7, Hernandez, Aj, Sunnyside Sharks, 46.59. 8, Maltos, Stephen M, Sunnyside Sharks, 50.29. 9, Chan, Stanley, PPST-ZZ, 51.47. 10, Gill, Ty H, Sunny-side Sharks, 52.47. 11, Wise, Elijah M, Sunnyside Sharks, 52.99. 12, Fahr, Donovan, PPST-ZZ, 59.57. 13, Gonzalez, Noel, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:00.13. 14, Campuzano, Nathan m, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.50. 15, Caballero, Andre I, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:01.70. 16, Wise, Asher, Sunnyside Sharks, 1:04.19. 17, Salinas, Diego, PPST-ZZ, 1:16.22.
Girls 13-14 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Duran, Daniella E, Sunnyside Sharks, 36.50. 2, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 36.73. 3, Alvarez, Anna A, Sunnyside Sharks, 36.97. 4, Domanico, Anna, PPST-ZZ, 39.63. 5, Siller, J"naya J, Sunnyside Sharks, 40.04. 6, Stroh, Cecilia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.08. 7, Schab, Aussie, PPST-ZZ, 41.34. 8, Valencia, Ady B, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.43. 9, Thornock, Jayden, PPST-ZZ, 42.98. 10, Guillen, Giselle a, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.40. 11, Cortez, Daisy, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.94. 12, Hernandez, Yazlyn C, Sunnyside Sharks, 49.10. 13, Minchaca, Daniela R, Sunnyside Sharks, 49.91. 14, Norris, Hannah, PPST-ZZ, 50.33.
Boys 13-14 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Navarro, Ruben X, Sunnyside Sharks, 33.12. 2, Everett, Thane, PPST-ZZ, 34.00. 3, Hauver, Cannon G, Sunnyside Sharks, 34.01. 4, Anderson, Benjamin, Sunnyside Sharks, 34.10. 5, Yanez, Chase, Sunnyside Sharks, 34.30. 6, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks, 34.63. 7, Hoffman, Blaze, PPST-ZZ, 35.47. 8, Shultz, Logan, PPST-ZZ, 38.17. 9, Collins, Jeremiah, PPST-ZZ, 41.07. 10, Hallman, Danny, PPST-ZZ, 46.17. 11, John-son, Matthew, PPST-ZZ, 56.67. 12, Westenberg, Tyler, PPST-ZZ, 58.05.
Girls 15-16 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Sanchez, Arianna, Sunnyside Sharks, 34.49. 2, Evans, Kenzie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 35.03. 3, Shultz, Brooklyn, PPST-ZZ, 35.21. 4, Everett, Tedra, PPST-ZZ, 35.91. 5, Kaptein, Amerie R, Sunnyside Sharks, 37.53. 6, Bonzi, Ryen, Sunnyside Sharks, 37.69. 7, Ott, Katy, PPST-ZZ, 38.11. 8, Forrister, Rachel, PPST-ZZ, 40.49. 9, Bryan, Grace, PPST-ZZ, 41.40. 10, Rodriguez, Arizona P, Sunnyside Sharks, 42.58. 11, Anderson, Aline, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.05. 12, Mendez, Madi, PPST-ZZ, 44.55.
Boys 15-16 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Malave, Christian, PPST-ZZ, 29.17. 2, Villanueva, Austin R, Sunny-side Sharks, 30.29. 3, Alaniz, Alex, Sunnyside Sharks, 41.57. 4, Gill, Chandler D, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.11.
Boys 17-18 50 LC Meter Freestyle
1, Sanchez, Anthony, Sunnyside Sharks, 43.02.
Girls 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Curfman, TylerAnn A 10, Newhouse, Ava M 10, Bonzi, Devyn 9, Harrington, Devan 10), 3:21.67. 2, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Saldana, Ellie 9, Norris, Ellie 10, Medrano, Olivia 10, Cantu, Alyssa 10), 3:37.57. 3, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Wise, Mali 9, Van Beek, Rahel R 9, Garcia, Emmi A 9, Wise, Kennedy L 9), 5:13.32.
Boys 10 & Under 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Bunnell, Alex A 10, Blair, Aiden 10, Perkins, Justin 9, Gudino, Johnny 10), 3:10.14. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Ander-son, Ian 9, Curfman, RJ 9, Garza, Javy J 10, Campos, Kael M 10), 3:20.88. 3, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Garcia, Jaithan A 10, Newhouse, Max M 9, Mendoza, Mason M 10, Martin, Tanner T 10), 4:04.72. 4, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'B' (Ashton, Trevin 7, Thornbrugh, Luke 10, Park, Jimmy 9, Islas, Adrian 10), 4:33.55.
Girls 11-12 200 LC Me-ter Freestyle Relay
1, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Miller, Faithe 12, Saldana, Chloe 12, Perkins, Hannah 11, Stark, Carter 12), 2:47.75. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Schlax-Hazzard, Alex K 11, Kaptein, Syrina D 12, Ruiz, Alondra N 12, Stroh, Nadia I 11), 2:59.50.
Boys 11-12 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Hauver, Carter J 12, Wise, Elijah M 12, Hernandez, Aj 11, Villanueva, Christopher J 11), 2:57.51. 2, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Felicetti, Ethan 12, Godinez, Cesar 12, Fahr, Donovan 12, Ashton, Bryson 11), 3:07.35.
Girls 13-14 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Gill, Jess P 13, Valencia, Ady B 13, Alvarez, Anna A 13, Duran, Daniella E 14), 2:40.89. 2, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'B' (Stroh, Cecilia I 14, Hernandez, Yazlyn C 13, Guillen, Giselle a 13, Siller, J"naya J 13), 2:57.00. 3, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Schab, Aussie 13, Norris, Hannah 13, Domanico, Anna 13, Gamache, Sydney 12), 2:58.11.
Boys 13-14 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Yanez, Chase 14, Hauver, Cannon G 14, Navarro, Ruben X 13, Villanueva, EJ J 13), 2:19.48. 2, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Hallman, Danny 13, Chan, Stanley 12, Johnson, Matthew 13, Westenberg, Tyler 13), 3:32.69.
Girls 15-18 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Bonzi, Ryen 15, Kaptein, Amerie R 15, Evans, Kenzie L 15, Sanchez, Arianna 15), 2:29.11. 2, Prosser Piranhas-ZZ 'A' (Forrister, Rachel 15, Bryan, Grace 15, Ott, Katy 16, Shultz, Brooklyn 16), 2:38.97.
Boys 15-18 200 LC Meter Freestyle Relay
1, Sunnyside Rotary Swim Team 'A' (Alaniz, Alex 15, Sanchez, Anthony 18, Gill, Chandler D 15, Vil-lanueva, Austin R 15), 2:34.76.
Girls 9-10 200 LC Meter IM
1, Harrington, Devan, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:05.54. 2, Baudrau, Payton B, PPST-ZZ, 4:31.82. 3, Curfman, TylerAnn A, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:41.25. 4, Newhouse, Ava M, Sunny-side Sharks, 5:14.27. 5, Medrano, Olivia, PPST-ZZ, 5:38.85. 6, Norris, Ellie, PPST-ZZ, 5:49.95. 7, Garcia, Emmi A, Sunnyside Sharks, 6:18.31. --, Cantu, Alyssa, PPST-ZZ, DQ.
Boys 9-10 200 LC Meter IM
1, Gudino, Johnny, PPST-ZZ, 4:18.33. 2, Blair, Aiden, PPST-ZZ, 4:26.68. 3, Perkins, Justin, PPST-ZZ, 4:44.57. 4, Martin, Tanner T, Sunnyside Sharks, 5:19.06. 5, Thornbrugh, Luke, PPST-ZZ, 6:10.50. --, Campos, Kael M, Sunnyside Sharks, X4:16.73. --, Ander-son, Ian, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ. --, Garcia, Jaithan A, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Girls 11-12 200 LC Meter IM
1, Miller, Faithe, PPST-ZZ, 3:57.40. 2, Stroh, Nadia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:06.35. 3, Kaptein, Syrina D, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:07.94. 4, Ruiz, Alondra N, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:16.52. 5, Schlax-Hazzard, Alex K, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:27.21. 6, Perkins, Hannah, PPST-ZZ, 4:40.19.
Boys 11-12 200 LC Meter IM
1, Felicetti, Ethan, PPST-ZZ, 3:45.87. 2, Villanueva, Christopher J, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:48.35. 3, Ashton, Bryson, PPST-ZZ, 4:04.76. 4, Godinez, Cesar, PPST-ZZ, 4:26.65. 5, Hauver, Carter J, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:37.91. --, Wise, Elijah M, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Girls 13-14 200 LC Meter IM
1, Gill, Jess P, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:42.49. 2, Domanico, Anna, PPST-ZZ, 3:49.55. 3, Stroh, Cecilia I, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:09.84. 4, Valencia, Ady B, Sunny-side Sharks, 4:41.06. --, Norris, Hannah, PPST-ZZ, DQ.
Boys 13-14 200 LC Meter IM
1, Hoffman, Blaze, PPST-ZZ, 3:29.17. 2, Hauver, Cannon G, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:32.55. 3, Villanueva, EJ J, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:38.16. 4, Yanez, Chase, Sunnyside Sharks, 4:02.56. 5, Shultz, Logan, PPST-ZZ, 4:03.23. --, Navarro, Ruben X, Sunnyside Sharks, DQ.
Girls 15-16 200 LC Meter IM
1, Sanchez, Arianna, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:13.83. 2, Kaptein, Amerie R, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:34.12. 3, Ott, Katy, PPST-ZZ, 3:37.33. 4, Forrister, Rachel, PPST-ZZ, 3:44.47. 5, Evans, Kenzie L, Sunnyside Sharks, 3:45.59. 6, Bryan, Grace, PPST-ZZ, 3:49.63.
Boys 15-16 200 LC Meter IM
1, Malave, Christian, PPST-ZZ, 3:02.50. 2, Villanueva, Austin R, Sunny-side Sharks, 3:09.87.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment