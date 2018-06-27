Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 26

Aid call on North Avenue. Patient refused aid.

Motor vehicle crash on state Highway 223, Granger. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call on E Street, Outlook. No transport.

Aid call on Parkland Drive. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Medical alarm on Vine Avenue. Unable to locate.

Medical alarm on Crescent Avenue. Unable to locate.

Aid call on Decatur Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on East Third Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.