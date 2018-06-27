Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels

June 13, 2018

DISMISSALS

Daniel Jesus Arias, DOB 05/14/95, third-degree malicious mischief.

Fernando Diaz, DOB 04/12/92, fourth-degree domestic violence malicious mischief.

Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, second-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jose Maria Nepamuceno Vera, DOB 08/18/90, no driver’s license on person.

Jose Israel Rivas, DOB 09/11/86, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Kristi Marie Wyman, DOB 03/13/79, violation of a harassment no-contact order.

STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE

Jorge Manuel Estrada Landeros, DOB 02/27/91, fourth-degree assault. Dismissed, met conditions.

Nicole Nievez Palomarez, DOB 08/15/92, threats to do harm. Dismissed, met conditions.

Miguel Uriel Ruiz, DOB 02/28/95, discharging guns and/or firearms prohibited. Dismissed, met conditions.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES

Fernando Diaz, DOB 04/12/92, obstructing a law enforcement officer. Alford plea entered. To serve 364 days with 360 days suspended. $725 fine.

Omar Alejandro Mendoza, DOB 09/26/90, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 80 days suspended. $725 fine.

Dante Joel Nunez, DOB 09/30/93, no-contact and/or protection order violation. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 304 days suspended. $725 fine.

Dante Joel Nunez, DOB 09/30/93, fourth-degree domestic violence assault. Plead guilty, found guilty. to serve 364 days with 304 days suspended. $725 fine. Violation of a harassment no-contact order. Dismissed. Third-degree theft. Dismissed.

Jose Israel Rivas, DOB 09/11/86, fourth-degree domestic violence assault. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 354 days suspended. $600 fine. Third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 354 days suspended. $600 fine.

Jose Israel Rivas, DOB 09/11/86, violation of a domestic violence harassment no-contact order. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $1,200 fine.

Robert Alejandro Ruiz, DOB 06/17/95, driving under the influence; amended to reckless driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $1,400 fine. Third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed.

Ruben Vela, DOB 08/18/69, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. $1,400 fine.

Hugo Yepez Pozos, DOB 08/17/91, third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 66 days suspended. $630 fine.

BENCH WARRANTS

Jaime Lee Jaramillo, DOB 07/06/89, two counts drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Pedro Onate Martinez, DOB 04/09/82, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Francisco Padilla Jr., DOB 07/15/91, threats to do harm and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Rosalinda Torres, DOB 09/22/53, disorderly conduct.