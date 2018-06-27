Volleyball camp coming to Sunnyside

The city Parks and Recreation Department is offering a volleyball camp for area youth ages 5-14 from July 30-Aug. 3.
The camp will be split into three age groups: ages 5-7 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., ages 8-10 from 1-3 p.m. and ages 11-14 from 3-5 p.m.
Register at the Community Center before July 23; there is a fee to attend.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment