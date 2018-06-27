Volleyball camp coming to Sunnyside

The city Parks and Recreation Department is offering a volleyball camp for area youth ages 5-14 from July 30-Aug. 3.

The camp will be split into three age groups: ages 5-7 from 9:30-11:30 a.m., ages 8-10 from 1-3 p.m. and ages 11-14 from 3-5 p.m.

Register at the Community Center before July 23; there is a fee to attend.