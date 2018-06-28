Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
JUNE 27
Suspicious activity at West Second Street and Avenue G.
Resident assist on Wilson Highway.
Resident assist on Avenue D.
Assist agency on East Fifth Street.
Theft on Conestoga Way.
Burglary on Olmstead Road.
Traffic offense on East Wine Country Road.
Suspicious activity on Birch Street.
Informational call on West Wine Country Road.
Trespassing on West Main Street.
Juvenile problem on Interstate 82.
Domestic call on West Fifth Street.
Resident assist on Birch Street.
JUNE 28
Animal noise on West Fourth Street.
Assist agency on West Second Street.
Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.
Suspicious activity on Cedar Street.
Suspicious activity on West Wine Country Road.
GRANGER POLICE
JUNE 27
Welfare check on Mentzer Avenue East.
Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.
JUNE 28
Assist agency on West Boulevard North.
MABTON POLICE
JUNE 27
Resident complaint on North Street.
Malicious mischief on B Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
JUNE 27
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Court order service on West South Hill Road.
Resident assist on East Ida Belle Street.
Animal problem on North 16th Street.
Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.
Animal problem on North Avenue.
Residential alarm on Marj Way.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Prisoner transport on West Okanogan Avenue, Kennewick.
Informational call on South Fifth Street.
Suspicious activity on Upland Drive.
Traffic offense at state Highway 241 and East Allen Road.
Resident assist on Homer Street.
Suspicious activity at Waneta Road and Interstate 82.
Informational call on Cascade Way.
Parking problem on Harvest Place.
Unwanted guest on East Lincoln Avenue.
Assist agency at South 16th Street and Irving Avenue.
Juvenile problem at Tacoma Avenue and South 11th Street.
Traffic hazard at Grant Avenue and South 16th Street.
Domestic call on Taylor Street.
Assist agency on Upland Drive.
Resident assist on Homer Street.
Juvenile problem on Tacoma Avenue.
Wanted person on Homer Street.
Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 73, Grandview.
Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.
JUNE 28
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Domestic call on Cemetery Road.
Assist agency on Blaine Avenue.
Suspicious activity on Reeves Way.
Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway.
Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.
WAPATO POLICE
JUNE 27
Malicious mischief on East Third Street.
Trespassing on East Second Street.
Assist agency on Truck Garden Lane.
Resident assist on East Second Street.
Found property at East Stover Road and Wilson Highway, Grandview.
Business alarm on South Wasco Avenue.
Domestic call on West B Street.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
JUNE 27
Livestock incident at Scoon and East Woodin roads, Sunnyside.
Animal problem on Youngstown Road, Toppenish.
Theft on Jensen Road, Toppenish.
Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Unwanted guest on Durham Road, Zillah.
Non-injury crash at Factory and Ray roads, Sunnyside.
Abandoned vehicle at South Satus and Hop roads, Toppenish.
Non-injury crash at Alderdale and Glade roads, Mabton.
Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Residential alarm on Randel Road, Sunnyside.
Non-injury crash on East Euclid Road, Mabton.
Malicious mischief on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.
Assault on Truck Garden Lane, Wapato.
Found property at East Stover Road and Wilson Highway, Grandview.
Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Welfare check on Robison Road, Zillah.
JUNE 28
Suspicious activity on Ingham Road, Outlook.
Hit-and-run crash on East Euclid Road, Mabton.
ZILLAH POLICE
JUNE 27
Animal problem on Adams Park Drive.
