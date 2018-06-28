Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 27
Aid call on Homer Street. No transport.
Resident assist on South Fourth Street.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Structure fire investigation on Upland Drive.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside rehabilitation center.
Aid call on West Boulevard North, Granger. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Resident assist on South Fourth Street.
Resident assist on South Eighth Street.
Aid call on West South Hill Road. No transport.
Aid call on Main Street, Granger. Patient transported to a Toppenish hospital.
Resident assist on South Fourth Street.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. No transport.
JUNE 28
Service call on Yakima Valley Highway.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment