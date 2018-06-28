Judge Alfred Schweppe
June 27, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Felipe Cabrera Hernandez, DOB 01/21/79, driving under the influence.
Eric Gael Garcia Bautista, DOB 04/29/91, driving under the influence.
Miguel Angel Martinez, DOB 08/20/97, driving under the influence.
Alvaro Cerrillo Mendez, DOB 07/10/81, driving under the influence, first-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Jose Jesus Chavez Mendoza, DOB 07/29/58, driving under the influence.
Cesar Joel Galvan, DOB 01/25/01, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and reckless driving.
Katy Diane Lundquist, DOB 07/20/97, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.
MOTION WITH TESTIMONY
Tyler Scott Wilson, DOB 06/24/91, driving under the influence.
ARRAIGNMENT
Heriberto Jose-Juarez, DOB 11/29/98, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Leticia Lozano, DOB 11/18/74, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, driving under the influence.
