Judge Alfred Schweppe

June 27, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Felipe Cabrera Hernandez, DOB 01/21/79, driving under the influence.

Eric Gael Garcia Bautista, DOB 04/29/91, driving under the influence.

Miguel Angel Martinez, DOB 08/20/97, driving under the influence.

Alvaro Cerrillo Mendez, DOB 07/10/81, driving under the influence, first-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jose Jesus Chavez Mendoza, DOB 07/29/58, driving under the influence.

Cesar Joel Galvan, DOB 01/25/01, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and reckless driving.

Katy Diane Lundquist, DOB 07/20/97, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.

MOTION WITH TESTIMONY

Tyler Scott Wilson, DOB 06/24/91, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Heriberto Jose-Juarez, DOB 11/29/98, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Leticia Lozano, DOB 11/18/74, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, driving under the influence.