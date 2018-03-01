Another local student arrested

— A threat on the life of a Sunnyside High School assistant principal resulted in the arrest of another local teenager Wednesday.

Police and court officials have yet to name the teenager who allegedly posted a threat on social media targeting Assistant Principal Wally Shearer.

Shearer could not be reached for comment yesterday on the threat to his life.

The teenager was the second arrested in as many days in the city for threats focusing on Sunnyside High School; the first was arrested late Tuesday.

Police have yet to say if the two arrests are related.

According to police, the first arrested teenager was sent to Yakima County Juvenile Justice Department in Yakima late Tuesday.

The second was transported there yesterday.

The newest threat, found yesterday on Snapchat, targeted Assistant Prinicipal Wally Shearer.

The message, written under the alias “James Jones Shs” reads:

“Tomorrow morning, there will be shots at Sunnyside High School. Mr. Shearer is our first victim. Don’t be by the office.”

School District officials said the police presence on campuses will remain elevated for the time being.

The threats lead to the lockdown of the district’s main campus on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That campus includes Chief Kamiakin Elementary School, Harrison Middle School and Sunnyside High School. The three schools are on the same parcel of land bounded by East Lincoln Avenue to the south, East Edison Avenue to the north and South 16th Street to the west.

The campus was locked down three times in the last two days.

The first lockdown was due to a false alarm at Harrison Middle School early Tuesday, officials said.

The second led to Tuesday afternoon lockdown,

And the discovery of the threat against Shearer prompted district officials to lock down schools all day yesterday after students arrived on campus.