City approves Palm Sunday event

— The city of Sunnyside has approved an event request from St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish.

The church is planning a 10:30 a.m. March 25 Palm Sunday Procession.

A rolling road block will be provided by the Sunnyside Police Department for the safety of those taking part in the event, in which approximately 400 people are anticipated to take part.

The participants will be walking with palm leaves, singing and an individual riding a donkey to re-enact Jesus entering Jerusalem.

The procession will travel north on South Sixth Street from the church to Harrison Avenue. Participants will walk east on Harrison Avenue to Harrison Middle School on South 16th Street.