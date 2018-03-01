Council adds East Edison half street project to street plan

— SUNNYSIDE — The City Council agenda for its regular meeting of Monday, Feb. 26, was rather light.

Council amended the 2018-2013 six-year Trans-portation Improvement Plan to include the East Edison Avenue half street improvement project.

Council authorized City Manager Don Day to execute a task order with Hubrigtse Louman Associates to assist staff with implementing a new electronic operations and maintenance manual conversion at the wastewater treatment plant.

This would update the wastewater treatment plant operation and maintenance manual with an interactive, cloud-based, digital software application manual.

That would give plant personnel the ability to access plant record drawings, documents and equipment manuals and several other capabilities.

According to Public Works Director Shane Fisher, the City has purchased a Water Expert software package, produced by Ovio USA, LLC, as the platform for its electronic operations and maintenance manual update.

In its consent agenda, Council approved a payroll of $364,121.16 for the period ending Feb. 9.

Council approved a claim voucher for $2,823.01 for the period ending Feb. 8.

It approved claim vouchers for $87,216.19 for the period ending Feb. 14 and claim vouchers for $208,122.17 for the period ending Feb. 21,