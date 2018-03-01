Float unveiling parade approved

SUNNYSIDE — The city of Sunnyside has approved a request by the Miss Sunnyside Committee for the annual Torchlight Parade.
The Sunnyside Community Float is being unveiled by the Miss Sunnyside court and committee in the 6:30 p.m. April 10.
A rolling road block for the parade will be provided by the Sunnyside Police Department for the safety of parade entrants.
The annual Torchlight Parade traverses East Edison Avenue from Sunnyside High School at 1801 E. Edison Ave. to Central Park at South Fourth Street and East Edison Avenue.
