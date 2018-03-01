Granger buildings to get energy upgrades City audit shows need for improvements

— Buildings that are part of the operation of city functions will be getting energy upgrades, according to City Clerk Alice Koerner.

The City Council decided at its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27, to enter an agreement with Apollo Solutions after it conducted an energy audit for the city.

“They assessed all of our buildings to see if we could cut our costs down,” Koerner said.

Koerner added that Apollo concluded that the savings in energy costs after proposed upgrades would pay for those upgrades.

The improvements will include a solar energy site in the little park where

Third Street connects to state Highway 223.

In other matters Tuesday, Council chose William Schuler as the city’s public defender. He had Granger’s pro tem judge.

Council worked out a supplemental agreement with the Lions Club regarding the Cherry Festival. Lions uses the city parks and streets for the festival

“It spells out the responsibilities of each party,” Koerner said. “For example, who’s going to put out the orange traffic control cones?”

Council agreed to purchase five new computer servers to make the city’s system compatible with Microsoft. The will cost $1,726.40.

“Our servers are out of date and no longer serviced by Microsoft,” Koerner said.