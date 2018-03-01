“Grease” on stage

Photo by Julia Hart
Musical theater-lovers have three more opportunities to see the Sunnyside High School Drama Department’s presentation of “Grease.” The actors, under the direction of Corey Murphey, will be on the high school auditorium stage at 7 p.m. today (Thursday), Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at the door. Pictured during the musical number, “Sandra Dee,” Rizzo (played by Samantha Lyczewski) is held by Grease men Tom Diaz, Myles Alvarez and Fernando Rangel. Erica Linde portrays Sandy, left, in the presentation.
