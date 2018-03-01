Lewis and Clark edges Sunnyside, 66-64

— The Grizzlies boys basketball team's first appearance in 28 years in the state Hardwood Classic basketball tournament ended with a loss to Lewis and Clark (Spokane).

The Tigers edged Sunnyside, 66-64, to survive until Day 2 of the 4A tournament in the Tacoma Dome.

The Grizzlies open with the first 2-point bucket and added a free throw before the Tigers could get on the board.

Sunnyside continued to build on the lead and had a 6-point margin, 18-12, over Lewis and Clark at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers battled back and tied the score at 34 with less than a minute to go in the first half. But Sunnyside hit two freethrows to take a 36-34 lead to the lockerroom at the half.

The Grizzlies came out with a hot hand in the third quarter and quickly built a 9-point, 47-38, lead.

As the quarter continued, the Tigers hit an 8-point streak to close the gap to 52-49 by the end of three.

They continued their run in the early fourth quarter, racking up another 9 unanswered points and taking the lead before Sunnyside would land another bucket.

Down 58-52, the Grizzlies struggled to get back into their offiensive grove.

And with about a minute to go, they had closed to gap to a one-score game, 64-62.

The Tigers put 4 more points on the board before Sunnyside would score again.

As the clock expired, the Grizzlies fell short, 66-64.

Sunnyside’s Trey Sanchez had a game-high 32 points and teammate Art Palacios posted 20 more.

Sanchez went 9-11 on the free throw line while Palacios went 2-2.

Overall, the Grizzlies shot 86.7 percent from the free throw line.

Naje Smith put 29 points on the board for Lewis and Clark. His Tiger teammate, Griffin Effenberger, added 17.

Ismael Zavala led the Grizzlies on the board with a total of 7.

But Smith had a double-double for the Tigers with his 15 rebounds.

One difference in the game was the depth of the teams.

The Tigers scored 9 points off the bench while Sunnyside could only must 2 points.