Man arrested by feds for abuse of his wife

YAKIMA — On Tuesday, February 27, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Almonzo Antonio Castaneda, age 34, on charges of sexual abuse, assault of a spouse or intimate partner by strangulation and assault by striking, beating or wounding.
The arrest, at Castaneda's home was without incident, officials said in a press release.
Castaneda is charged by criminal complaint for his alleged actions toward a partner between January and February 2018 on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The woman is a tribal member; Castaneda is not.
Castaneda is currently lodged at the Yakima County Jail. He made his initial appearance before a federal magistrate in Yakima on February 28, and is scheduled to have a detention hearing on Friday, March 2.
As the judicial process proceeds, his case will be moved back to the U.S. District Court in Oregon.
A complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and all defendants should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tuesday's arrest included agents from the FBI's Pendleton, Bend and Yakima Resident Agencies and the FBI Seattle SWAT team.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment