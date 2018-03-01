Man arrested by feds for abuse of his wife Wife is a member of Umatilla Tribe

— On Tuesday, February 27, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Almonzo Antonio Castaneda, age 34, on charges of sexual abuse, assault of a spouse or intimate partner by strangulation and assault by striking, beating or wounding.

The arrest, at Castaneda's home was without incident, officials said in a press release.

Castaneda is charged by criminal complaint for his alleged actions toward a partner between January and February 2018 on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The woman is a tribal member; Castaneda is not.

Castaneda is currently lodged at the Yakima County Jail. He made his initial appearance before a federal magistrate in Yakima on February 28, and is scheduled to have a detention hearing on Friday, March 2.

As the judicial process proceeds, his case will be moved back to the U.S. District Court in Oregon.

A complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and all defendants should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday's arrest included agents from the FBI's Pendleton, Bend and Yakima Resident Agencies and the FBI Seattle SWAT team.