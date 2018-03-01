No viable threat, Grandview principal says

GRANGER — Yesterday afternoon, Feb. 28, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Grandview High School officials became aware of an alleged social media threat.
That's according to an alert from Principal Kim Casey.
"High school officials contacted the Grandview Police Department, who quickly investigated and determined there was no evidence to corroborate the story," she said.
Classes will proceed as usual today, March 1.
The Grandview Police Department will have an additional presence as an added safety measure, Casey said.
