Prosser school board meets Friday

PROSSER — A special meeting of the Prosser School Board of Directors will be held a construction design meeting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 2, at the high school library, 1203 Prosser Ave. The new high school architect and construction manager will be available to answer questions.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment