School bond campaign kicks off in Sunnyside

Photo by Julia Hart
School District bond supporters Cordelia Lopez, left, and businesswoman Silvia Ramos unfurl a new banner urging Sunnyside residents to support the $24.5 million measure to fund campus facility improvements. Ballots will be sent out in April, with a return date of April 24. The measure would fund a new sports complex as well as improved classroom facilities.
