Yakama Nation girls eliminated at Hardwood Classic

— The offensive play of Bree Dawson gave Selkirk what it needed Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 28, to eliminate the Yakama Nation girls in overtime from the state 1B Hardwood Classic basketball tournament in Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Dawson put up a team-high 14 points and added 6 total rebounds to lead her team into the state quarterfinals.

The Rangers will face Sunnyside Christian at 3:45 p.m. today, with the winner advancing to the semifinals tomorrow evening, March 2.

In last night’s victory, Selkirk edged Yakama Nation, 55-52.

The Eagles were led by Nayha Mills with a game-high 20 points; she added 7 rebounds. Teammate Jada Liulamaga added 10 points and 3 rebounds.

Yakama Nation and Selkirk ended the first quarter tied at 13, and the Eagles surged ahead to take a 30-23 lead at the half.

The girls came out hot after halftime and added another 5 points to the margin for a 40-28.

But the final quarter belonged to the Rangers, who posted 28 points while holding the Eagles to 6 to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In overtime, Selkirk edged Yakama Nation by 3 points to take a 55-52 victory and advance to the quarterfinals.