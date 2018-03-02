1958: Man kills attack muskrat

100 YEARS AGO (1918)

March 20 was declared War Bond Day by State Gov. Lisser in observance of the need for the purchasing of war stamps to support the U.S. troops.

90 YEARS AGO (1928)

An airplane design contest to advertise Liberty Theatre was open to all Lower Valley boys, was to be judges by businessmen Roscoe Sheller, Clayton Speck, and Fred Arrowsmith.

80 YEARS AGO (1938) Satus, Alfalfa and Lincoln Schools in the Granger School District were sold due to the lack of use of the buildings.

Electric washers and water heaters were advertised by Pacific Power and Light Company. Washers were being sold for 59.95.

70 YEARS AGO (1948)

The new Ford garage was under construction on Sixth Street, part of a long list of citywide business construction projects. The garage, estimated to exceed $100,000 in costs, was owned by Vic Duffin and touted as being the most up-to-date Ford garage in this region of the states.

60 YEAR AGO (1958)

A berserk muskrat attacked a Columbia Avenue resident , sending the victim, A.A. Hoffman, to the hospital for preventative treatment. Before heading to the hospital, Hoffman reportedly killed the muskrat with his feet.

50 YEARS AGO (1968) Sunnyside-Grand Speedway, owned by Mr. and Mrs. L.B. Conklin was sold. The corporation which purchased the track will reopen it as Sunny-Grand Speedway, to honor its location- midway between Sunnyside and Grandview on State Route 12.

40 YEARS AGO (1978)

Sgt. John Rayburn announced plans to retire from the Sunnyside Police Department after 21 years of service, including 17 with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

30 YEARS AGO (1988)

Lisa Fisher will represent Sunnyside Christian High School at the International Sports Exchange in West Germany and Austria. In the international volleyball games. Her parents are Judy McGuire, and Michael Fisher of Grandview.

Two-time State high school wrestling champion Casi Sambrano was ready to make a bid for the regional wrestling competition in Oregon, a step away from possibly qualifying for the U.S. Olympic wrestling team.

20 YEARS AGO (1998)

Dave Gonzalez of Sunnyside returned from the All Northwest Bench Press Competition in “Tonasket where the 104-pound man claimed championship honors bench pressing 260-pound, a career best, in the pound for pound contest.

Candy, popcorn, ice cream as a game boy were the items given up for Lent by Veronica Romero, Ryan Leija, Andy Gomez, Greg Gilleland and Marissa Gomez.

The Sunnyside American Legion Post made plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary of its charter, with special guests and honors.

10 YEARS AGO (2008) Grandview Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Gretchen Chronis was profiled about her dual duties with organizing programs at the city department and ability to coach after school sports programs.

2008 Yakima Valley Ambassador Alyssa Boogerd told Rotarians her job was to promote the dairy industry and educate the public regarding the impact it has on community members.