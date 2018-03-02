41 SHS scientists headed to regionals

— A local science fair deadline saw young scientists racing to the last nanoseconds to complete their projects, thanks to a localized power outage.

The temporary loss of power didn’t deter the more than 50 students who were ready for the judges Saturday afternoon.

Because of their tenacity, 41 of them will be advancing to compete at the 63rd annual Mid-Columbia Regional Science and Engineering Fair March 8-10, at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick

“We had 49 ninth graders competing at the local science fair Saturday,” high school science fair founder Joyce Stark said. She said there were seven students in the senior division.

Claiming the Senior Division Grand Prize was Abrag Nassar.



She was presented her trophy at the awards ceremony held Monday in the high school media center.

Also honored was Elizabeth Ruldo, who was first place finisher in the senior division. The next two trophy winners were also girls – Kyleeanna Schenck in second place and Marlee Weets as the third-place finisher.

High school ninth place division first place winner was Erick Vergara-Barrios. In second place was Hannah Merritt and in third place, Darion Beeman.

Earning Honorable Mention were Jakilyn Schmahl, Angelique Madrigal, Benjamin Oswalt, Kylee Theobold, Reid Weaver, Ryker Hazzard, Maylen Espindola, Kaydience Porter, Kaylee Condie, Kendra Gardner, Hellen Palma, Fabian Garcia.

Earning a special award, the Pride of Sunnyside Awards - Van Wingerden Landscaping were Kaycee Hazzard and Kaydience Porter.