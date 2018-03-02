Accused burglar faces judge

— A Sunnyside man appears in Yakima County Superior Court today, March 2, to face a second-degree burglary charge.

Barron Alvaro Gonzalez, 29, appears for a preliminary appearance after Sunnyside Police arrested him for the March 1 burglary of a home at 4050 Out-look Road, No. 47, in Sunnyside.

The burglary, reported just before 4:30 p.m., was re-ported by the sister-in-law of the home’s resident.

In the narrative submitted to the court, the victim con-fronted Gonzalez after discovering her home had been broken into and several items were missing.

The victim knew Gonzalez because he stays with the sister-in-law on occasion, records show.

Gonzalez allegedly admit-ted entering the victim’s home, but only because he was looking for her boy-friend, records show.

The victim took it upon herself to contact Gonzalez’s girlfriend, who received texted photographs of the items stolen by Gonzalez at the time of the burglary, records show.

The victim used her own phone to take photos of the texts, records show.

Police contacted Gonzalez where he was staying at 4050 Outlook Road, No. 6. Officers placed him under arrest, and Gonzalez admit-ted to taking a ring from the victim’s home, records show.

He had the ring inside a pocket, records show.

Police were unable to lo-cate other items stolen, including a 9mm handgun, records show.