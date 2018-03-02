Apparent murder-suicide attempt leaves Sunnyside woman dead

— A vineyard on Hinzerling Road last night, March 1, was the scene of what deputies are calling a murder-suicide attempt.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office, as well as several assisting agencies, responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Hinzerling and Huard roads.

A 42-year-old Sunnyside woman and 46-year-old Mabton man were discovered at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds, reports state.

The woman was declared dead on the scene and the man was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently reported in critical condition, reports state.

The investigation is still under way and further information has not yet been provided to The Daily Sun.