Enactus team named

TOPPENISH — The Enactus team has been named and is ready to represent Heritage University at the Enactus USA regional competition in San Bruno, Calif. on April 13.
Team members are Melissa Gomez, Anntramarina Reyna, Josceline Mora, Kevin Lopez, Kevin Sepulveda, Marcus Bravo, and Omar Moreno.
