Former EWU team doctor comes to Prosser

— Before moving to take on the practice of orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Hazel, Dr. Thomas Halvorson, was Eastern Washington University Eagles’ s team doctor.

Halvorson, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medi-cine, is eager to be working with local lower valley weekend and student ath-letes at the PMH Medical Center Surgical Group, PMH director of community rela-tions Beth Knapinski said.

“We’re excited to have Dr. Halvorson joining our team,” she said.

“He is schedule to begin seeing patients this week,” she said.

With nearly two decades of experience, Halvorson comes to Prosser from Spo-kane, where he was a well-established orthopedic sur-geon. Knapinski said he is excited to begin working with the area school young athletes.

He most recently worked and served as chief medical officer at the Orthopedic Specialty Institute.

“Dr. Halvorson is an ex-ceptional addition to PMH and will meet the growing orthopedic surgery and sports medicine needs of our patients and communities,” PMH CEO Craig Marks said.

Dr. Halvorson performs a range of orthopedic proce-dures including shoulder instability, cartilage restora-tion, knee ligament, rotator cuffs, tendon ruptures, ar-throscopy and sports medi-cine.

Certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery with an additional qualifica-tion in orthopedic sports medicine, Dr. Halvorson is nationally recognized for his education, knowledge, expe-rience and skill within his medical specialty.

Halvorson earned his medical degree at Tulane University School of Medi-cine in New Orleans, where he also completed an intern-ship in general surgery and his residency in orthopedic surgery. He also completed a sports medicine and arthros-copy fellowship at The Or-thopedic Specialty Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Dr. Halvorson joins the PMH’s growing number of surgical providers that, in addition to orthopedics, in-cludes podiatric, general surgery, gynecology and ENT surgical specialists.

“Patients are at the center of why I do what I do – helping them and seeing them get better,” Dr. Halvor-son said. “I’m excited to join the Prosser community and serve patients from across our region.”

To schedule an appoint-ment with Dr. Halvorson, contact PMH Surgical Group at 509-786-5599.