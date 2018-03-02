Four arrested for driving while license suspended

— Among the six arrests made Feb. 27-28, police arrested four motorists for third-degree driving while license suspended.

One of the individuals, Geronimo Perez IV, DOB 08/31/89, 920 Taylor St., Sunnyside, was also booked by police for driving under the influence.

The three motorists driving with a suspended license were Lanieka Rosellen Miller, DOB 05/30/83, 1190 Knight Hill Road, Zillah, was arrested at 11:37 a.m. Feb. 27; Stephanie Garcia-Duran, DOB 06/15/93, 738 Linderman Road, Mabton, was taken into custody at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 27; and Ricardo Jose Bedolla, DOB 09/05/88, 379 Monroe St., Mabton, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Feb. 28.

Two other arrests were made within the same 24-hour time frame:

• Darrin Leon Flett, DOB 08/11/72, 471 Woodin Road, Sunnyside, malicious mischief.

• Alejandro Mendez, DOB 09/04/91, 1001 E. Decatur Ave., Sunnyside, other agency hold.