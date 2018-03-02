Harry James Burns, 71, of Sunnyside, passed away on Feb. 26, 2018, in Spokane due to complications from pneumonia, flu, and CLL.

Harry was born April 4, 1946 to Adren and Margaret Burns in Sandpoint, Idaho.

He moved to Outlook when he was 5-years-old. Harry attended Outlook School and Sunnyside High School, graduating with the class of 1964. He graduated from Central Washington University in 1968. He met the love of his life, Laura Moore in 1974 and they married August 22, 1975. They were married almost 43 years.

Harry is survived by four children: Brandon (Cynthia), Beau, Michele (Bruce Armstrong), Meagan (Christopher Murphy), one granddaughter Nola Jane Armstrong and two step-grandsons Mac and Blake Armstrong. Harry is also survived by two brothers and one sister, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in passing by his father Adren and mother Margaret.

Harry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, he was a devout Catholic throughout his life.

Harry’s children were his first love, following all their activities throughout school, and as a family they traveled extensively to different parts of the world.

Harry was raised on a farm and continued farming throughout his life in the Sunnyside/Outlook area.

He worked overseas in Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, amongst other countries. He became a crop insurance adjuster in 2001, making numerous friends, and enjoying the challenges of the work.

Harry had a quick and unforgettable sense of humor. He will be missed by family, friends, and co-workers.

The Burns family would like to thank the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital for their wonderful care. No funeral services are planned per his request.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com