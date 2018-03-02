La Salle tops Leopards again Zillah plays for chance at fourth place

— For the second time this sea-son, La Salle has defeated the Zillah girls basketball team.

The Lightning defeated the Leopards on March 1 in the 1A Hardwood Classic quarterfinals, 57-48, making it Zillah’s second loss of the season.

The first loss, also to La Salle, was in the Feb. 17 South Central Athletic Conference District champion-ship game.

The Lightning plays in the state semi-final game today, March 2, against Cashmere. The Leopards are playing Nooksack Valley at 2 p.m. for a chance at fourth place against Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls).

In the March 1 game, Samantha Bowman was limited to 7 points, while teammate Callie Delp scored a game high 15 points for the Leopards.

Bowman did collect 9 re-bounds for her team.

Abbie Myers tallied an added 13 points to the effort.

For the Lightning, leaders included Trista Hull (14 points), Tatiana White (12 points) and Kamryn Fiscus (10 points).

Hauling in 10 boards for La Salle was Natalie New-man.

La Salle had 20 turnovers and 24 fouls, while Zillah had 17 turnovers and 19 fouls.