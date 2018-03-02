Man accused of stealing more than $1,500

— A Sunnyside man accused of forging more than $1,500 in checks is scheduled for a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on March 2.

Ronald Ray Reser, 41, faces charges of second-degree theft and 11 counts of forgery.

He was arrested by Yakima Police after a business owner, Rachell Kuk, reported money missing from her business account, records show.

The charging narrative said 14 transactions were documented for checks totaling $1,511.63 written Jan. 16-27, most of which took place at Walmart.

The checks named Ronald Reser as the issuer, but the business account number was on the checks, a charging narrative submitted to the courts said.

Other locations where checks were written included Miner’s Drive In, Safeway and Fred Meyer, records show.

An ID was obtained and accepted by the merchants, identifying Reser as the possible suspect, records show.

Police arrested Reser on Feb. 20 for a warrant, records show.

Officer M. Lee took the opportunity to speak with Reser about the check forgery and theft case, records show.

After being read his Miranda warnings, Reser said he used checks from an old, closed account to make purchases. When the checks cleared, he knew he’d be guilty of unlawful issuance of checks, records show.

The story didn’t hold up for the officer, so he pressed Reser. The suspect admitted taking the checks to an individual who could alter them, records show.

He told the officer he brought the purchased products to the same individual in exchange for “dope,” the narrative shows.

Reser admitted having a drug addiction and said he needs help, records show.

Police also obtained video surveillance of one of Reser’s transactions and is awaiting further surveillance footage, records show.