Memoir differences

A discussion about “The Truth and I: Reading Betty McDonald in the Age of Memoir, is the presentation to be given at 7 p.m. tonight at the East Benton County Historical Society and Museum, 205 Keewaydin Drive.

McDonald, the author of The Egg and I, was involved in a 1951 libel suit, but her story of being in the egg business in the Olympic Peninsula was a literary hit. Biographer Paula Becker will ponder how McDonald made her style of writing work.

Admission is free.