Middle school student arrested for threats in Zillah

— Police aren’t providing any information on an arrest of a middle school student, accused of threatening the schools March 1.

A call to the Police Department resulted in officials refraining from answering inquiries made by The Daily Sun.

The School District issued an informational release on its website: “On Thursday, March 1, the Zillah School District was notified that a potential bomb threat was made to Zillah Middle School. The Zillah Police Department was immediately involved with the situation, investigated the issue thoroughly, and a Zillah Middle School student was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday evening. There was no immediate threat to staff or students due to mid-winter break on March 1 & 2. Local law enforcement and school district officials have determined it is safe to return to all school campuses on Monday, March 5. As always, Zillah School District’s primary goal is to provide students and staff a safe, secure and respectful learning environment.”

The Police Department said the information provided by the schools is all the information that will be provided during its active investigation.