Miss Grandview candidate

— Marin Bender, 17, is one of seven Grandview High School girls competing for the 2018 Miss Grandview title.

The youngest of three children, she is the daughter of Jeff and Wanda Bender.

Bender, who is very active in school activities, has a heart for helping others. Her volunteer time had been filled with helping Toys for Tots campaigns, “Adopt a Family efforts and helping coach skills at sports camps including volleyball and basketball, despite her 5’3” stature.

By the way, she is a varsi-ty member of both the Greyhound’s girls’ basket-ball and volleyball teams. She is also on the varsity golf team, which makes sense, as her father is a top rank golf swing coach for the Northwest, she said.

She does all this while managing her Type I diabetes, a disease she was diag-nosed with at age 12.

“None of my doctors truly knew how to make it easier for me to accept, or knew how to help me,” Bender said.

After searching for a doc-tor who could help her un-derstand and cope with he conditions, she met one at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“My doctor is an amazing person...she helped me ac-cept my disease and under-stand it and how to control it,” she said.

“Ever since I met her I have known what job I wanted,” Bender said.

Her post high school plans are to attend University of Washington School of Med-icine and become an endo-crinologist for children with Type One Diabetes.

“I want to be the doctor to heal them and heal their hearts, she said.

In addition to her sporting activities, Bender is a mem-ber of her high school Link Crew, GEMS, editor of the yearbook, National Honor Society secretary candidate, a DECA member, in AP his-tory and a member of the leadership class. She has also received a bronze med-al a from the Grandview American Legion Ath-lete/Scholar program.

The Miss Grandview pag-eant, set for April 14, will be held at the Middle School. The candidates will be judged on poise, fitness, tal-ent, scholarship and their individual interviews.