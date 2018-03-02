Daily Sun logo

Miss Grandview Yard Sale Saturday

By Julia Hart

As of Friday, March 2, 2018

GRANDVIEW — The Miss Grandview program is hosting a yard sale at the Chamber office, 303 Wine Country Road, from beginning at 9 a.m. Satruday.

All sale proceeds to benefit the Grandview Court program.

