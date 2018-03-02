Miss Grandview Yard Sale Saturday

Breaking News: Apparent murder-suicide attempt leaves Sunnyside woman dead
By Julia Hart
As of Friday, March 2, 2018
GRANDVIEW — The Miss Grandview program is hosting a yard sale at the Chamber office, 303 Wine Country Road, from beginning at 9 a.m. Satruday.
All sale proceeds to benefit the Grandview Court program.
Comments
