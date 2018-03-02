Mother turns son in for raping and molesting siblings Investigation began last July

— A Sunnyside man’s mother reported him to Sunnyside Police after learning he molested and raped his brothers.

Jose Andres Palafox Jr., 18, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape of a child, second-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation after a nearly 9-month investigation by police.

He is scheduled for a preliminary appearance March 2 in Yakima County Superior Court.

Palafox has two brothers, ages 14 and 11, and a sister, 10.

The mother first reported Palafox’s alleged crimes to police July 18, 2017, records show.

She told police Palafox told her he molested his sib-lings in 2015, records show. She said Palafox informed her he put his penis in between his siblings’ butt cheeks.

Forensic interviews were conducted with two of the siblings, and the younger sister told police Palafox touched her vagina, records show. She said he’d been tickling her and touched her over her clothing but stopped when she told him to.

The 11-year-old brother told police he was willing to testify against Palafox, who had him perform oral sex almost daily. He also said Palafox would put his penis in the child’s “back private part,” the narrative submitted to the courts said.

The 14-year-old provided a similar statement, involving anal sex, record show. He said “… it was a secret they kept from their mother.”