Palm Sunday procession March 25

SUNNYSIDE — The annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish Palm Sunday procession is set for March 25.
The procession will travel north on South Sixth Street from the church to Harrison Avenue. Participants will walk east on Harrison Avenue to Harrison Middle School on South 16th Street.
Approximately 400 people are anticipated to take part.
The participants will be walking with palm leaves, singing and an individual riding a donkey.
