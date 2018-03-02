Daily Sun logo

Breaking News: Apparent murder-suicide attempt leaves Sunnyside woman dead

Palm Sunday procession March 25

As of Friday, March 2, 2018

SUNNYSIDE — The annual St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish Palm Sunday procession is set for March 25.

The procession will travel north on South Sixth Street from the church to Harrison Avenue. Participants will walk east on Harrison Avenue to Harrison Middle School on South 16th Street.

Approximately 400 people are anticipated to take part.

The participants will be walking with palm leaves, singing and an individual riding a donkey.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS