Pastors pray for peace in the valley Seek God’s help for troubled communities

— Sunnyside High School alumnus Winnie Alvarez Gabino is praying for the students who attend her alma mater.

Very early Thursday morning she, Pastor Jorge Huerta of the Iglesia El Calvario and several other local pastors gathered at the high school flagpole to pray for peace over the school.

“Peace, healing and protection” said Alvarez Gabino, who is also an ordained minister.

She said the decision to go public with a prayer gathering came about Sunday. The church family was praying about all the violence occurring around the nation. Then Friday, the threats of violence began appearing in Grandview, Prosser and Sunnyside.

“It was getting very close to home,” she said.

Alvarez Gabino said her church congregation, like others in the community were praying for the safety of the children, but “…we felt we needed to do something more visible,” she said.

Wednesday, she issued a social media plea to have others join her and “to be about it (praying for healing).”

“After all the events happening around our country and now these threats hitting us so close to home, it is time we come together in prayer for our schools, our children, our staffs, our community,” she wrote.

From 6-7 a.m. daily for the next 21 days she invites anyone to join her at the flagpole.

“We just want to bring a sense of peace to our community following all the craziness,” she said.

Alvarez Gabino said she was happy to have pastors Macario Correa of the Apostolic Church, Javier Alvarez of the New Life Church, Jair Ramos of Sunnyside La Cocecha and Bob North of the Neighborhood Assembly of God all present yesterday.

“We want to be the people who spread good and kindness. We just have to talk to people,” she said.