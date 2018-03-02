— “The Beauty of Burns and Value of Post-Fire Habitats for Wildlife” will be discussed at the winter Biology Lecture Series presentation at 7 p.m. March 13.

Dr. Teresa J. Lorenz, a wildlife expert, will be the presenter at the program to be held at Glenn Anthon Hall, Building 4, Room 215, on the Nob Hill and 16th Street campus.

The lecture is a collaborative effort between Yakima Valley College, and the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.

Admission is free and open to the community.