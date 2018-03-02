Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

February 28

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Trespassing on Ash Street.

Medical emergency on East Second Street.

Information on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Nicka Road.

Wanted person on West Fourth Street.

Information on West Fifth Street.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Information on West Fifth Street.

Runaway juvenile on West King Street.

Assist agency on West Wine Country Road.

March 1

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Theft on West Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

February 28

Threats on La Pierre Road.

MABTON POLICE

February 28

Burglary on South Street.

Traffic stop on North Gulden Road at East Euclid Road.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

February 28

Aid call on East South Hill Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Basic life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Basic life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation.

Aid call on South 12th Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

March 1

Aid call on Cascade Way. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

February 28

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Transport on West Wine Country Road.

Transport on North Front Street.

Unwanted guest on Homer Street.

Disorderly on East Edison Avenue.

Public service on Sheller Road.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South 11th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Riverside Avenue.

Business alarm on North First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Assist agency on South 11th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on Glade Road.

Animal problem on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on South Seventh Street.

Animal problem on Blaine Avenue.

Assist resident on South 11th Street.

Civil matter on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Franklin Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Ismo Loop.

Civil matter on South First Avenue.

Court order served on Cascade Way.

Court order served on Irving Avenue.

Burglary on Yakima Valley Highway.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Information on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on West Riverside Avenue.

Harassment on East Harrison Avenue.

Transport on North Front Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Transport on North Front Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

March 1

Recovered juvenile, U.S. Customs; San Ysidro.

Unwanted guest on South 13th Street.

Traffic offense on Cascade Way.

Warrant service on Bagley Drive.

WAPATO POLICE

February 28

Traffic hazard on South Satus Avenue at West Ninth Street.

Juvenile problem on South Kateri Lane.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

March 1

Domestic disturbance on Egan Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

February 28

Assault on state Highway 241, Mabton.

Animal problem on Bus Road, Mabton.

Recovered stolen property on Glade Road, Mabton.

Theft on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Sunnyside Mabton Road at Alexander.

Fraud on Palen Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Bus Road at state Highway 22, Mabton.

Malicious mischief on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Theft on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Animal problem on Holaday Road, Mabton.

Animal problem on Holaday Road, Mabton.

Civil matter on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Juvenile problem on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Business alarm on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

February 28

Abandoned vehicle on First Avenue.

Court order served on Reo Drive.

Suicidal person on Edson Street.

Business alarm on Cheyne Road.

Assist resident on Reo Drive.

Civil matter on First Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Fifth Street.

Assist resident on Maple Way.