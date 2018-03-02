A real bummer

Photo by Roger Harnack
Sunnyside Christian scoring sensation Sailor Liefke has her arm wrapped after a hard fall during a 1B girls state tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena yesterday. After more than 1,300 career points, there is a chance she won’t be available for a semifinal game with No, 1-ranked
Colton today.
