Second suspect in shrimp theft appears in court

— A Yakima woman accused of stealing shrimp at Safeway last Thursday appeared in court yesterday, March 1.

Diana Rodriquez Gonzalez, 55, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on a second-degree burglary charge after she allegedly stole shrimp from Safeway with Carlos Gonzales Rodriguez, 58, of Yakima.

Rodriguez appeared for his preliminary hearing Feb. 28.

The pair allegedly stole several bags of shrimp, valued at $167.86.

In a declaration of probable cause filed with the court, officer C. Briggs said the person reporting the shoplifting incident indicated a known shoplifter was in the store.

The individual, later identified as Rodriguez, left the store.

A female, identified as Gonzalez, was followed by a staff member before she left the store as well, records show.

The staff member reported seeing Gonzalez getting into a vehicle and leaving the area. A license plate number and vehicle description were provided to police, documents show.

The vehicle was located and stopped, records show.

Briggs arrived to further investigate and, while in contact with the man driving the vehicle, noticed two large bags of shrimp, record show.

Rodriguez was identified as the driver and told officers he was driving without a license, records show.

Both Rodriguez and Gonzalez were handcuffed, records show.

Briggs was alerted Rodriguez was prohibited from being on the property of any Safeway store, and Gonzalez’s trespass notice was expired, records show.

Security footage from the store was provided to police, showing Gonzalez placing bags of shrimp in larger bags and taking from the premises without paying for them, records show.

Rodriguez also took two bags of shrimp from the store, records show.