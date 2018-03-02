Senate passes car tab relief

— The Washington state Senate has passed legislation to alleviate recent cost increases for car tabs in the Puget Sound.

Senate Bill 5955, sponsored by Sen. Patty Kuderer, D-Bellevue, would implement a car tab calculation scale which more accurately reflects true car valuations and provides credit refunds to taxpayers who purchased tabs before September 1, 2018.

The bill passed on a vote of 30-14 and now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.