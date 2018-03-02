Sex offender's address reported

— A registered sex offender has moved into the 300 block of Wanity Park Drive.

Louis Walter Brock, 66, was convicted of first-degree rape July 24, 1985, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported.

He is not currently wanted for any crimes, the office reported.

However, do to the nature of his conviction as a Level III sex offender, Brock is required to register his address with the sheriff's office in the county in which he lives.

State law (R.C.W. 4.24.550) provides guidelines for the sheriff to then notify the public.