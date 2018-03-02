Star Rose Lamebull, 30, of Wapato, died Feb. 28, 2018 in Wapato.
She was born Dec. 3, 1987, in Yakima.
Dressing services were held March 1, 2018 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato with overnight services at All Tribes Christian Life Center in Wapato. Services were held Friday, March 2 with burial in Emeunot Cemetery in Wiley city.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillfh.com.
