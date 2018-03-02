Sunnyside woman in court for drugs

— A Sunnyside woman arrested for drug possession March 1, appears in Yakima County Superior Court to-day, March 2.

Cynthia Sue Fernandez, 46, was arrested by Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy N. Ward at Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road, Toppenish.

She appears for a preliminary hearing on a charge of heroin possession.

While conducting a routine check of bags and purses at the casino, security told the deputy, a black tar sub-stance and paraphernalia were located inside Fernandez’s purse, records show.

The items were stored in a secure room while security waited for the deputy’s arrival, records show.

Ward believed the black tar substance to be heroin when he was presented it, records show.

He questioned Fernandez, who admitted being a long-time drug user, and she was found to have additional heroin in her coat pocket, records show.

She responded to the deputy’s findings, “Whoops, you already know what it is,” the narrative submitted to the court said.