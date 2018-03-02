Toppenish man in court for robbery Victim said he had guns in his hands and threatened her life

— A local man is scheduled for a March 2 preliminary hearing after allegedly robbing a woman.

Fernando Zanzon Jr., 26, faces a first-degree robbery charge because he took the cell phone of his alleged victim while wielding two guns.

Perla Santos-Nuno reported the robbery Feb. 23, telling police the incident took place Feb. 17, a charging narrative states.

Officer C. Quantrell interviewed Santos-Nuno, who said she was at 617 Washington Ave. and Zanzon was as well.

Zanzon told her he wanted her cell phone and laptop, as well as any money she had in her possession, records show.

She said Zanzon accused her of stealing a tire. He wanted the money for the tire, records show.

Santos-Nuno gave him $40, records show.

Zanzon threatened her life, told her he was following the mother-daughter duo and would kill her in front of her daughter, records show.

Zanzon was arrested Feb. 23 and found in possession of cell phones and a computer, records show.

Santos-Nuno identified her phone and the computer, although she didn’t wish to press charges at the time.

She changed her mind March 1.