Knights girls finish third at state

— After barely falling to perennial powerhouse Colton on Friday, the Sunnyside Christian girls bounced back Saturday to finish third in the state 1B Hardwood Classic basketball tournament in Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The No. 4-ranked Knights dunked No. 3-ranked Neah Bay, 70-42, in the trophy game for third place.

The Red Devils took home fifth place.

Sunnyside Christian’s only loss was to eventual state 1B champion Colton, a heartbreaking, 53-48, semifinal loss.

Colton finished second at state last year, but has taken home the crown the remaining seven of the last eight years.

In the game against Neah Bay, the Knights came out on fire, racking up 19 points in the first quarter.

Sunnyside Christian outpaced Neah Bay for a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 33-20 lead at the half.

The Red Devils picked up the pace a little in the third, closing the margin by a single point by the end of the quarter.

Then, the Knights offensive fire rekindled and the girls amassed 26 points in the final quarter while holding the Red Devils to just 10.

Knights senior Emily Banks had a double-double for the night, scoring a game-high 27 points and taking down 13 rebounds.

Others putting up points for Sunnyside Christian included Madi Candanoza and Alyssa Martin with 9 each, Jenna Andringa with 8, Sailor Liefke and Sophie Halma with 6 each, Sydney Banks with 3 and Brooklyn Struikmans with 2.

The Knights shot 71.4 percent from the free throw line for the game.

Neah Bay was led by Lalia Greene with 15 points. The Red Devils were led on the boards by Courtney Swan.