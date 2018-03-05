Sunnyside Christian boys win state title

The Sunnyside Christian boys brought home their second consecutive state 1B Hardwood Classic basketball trophy Saturday night from Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

At the same time, the boys — most of whom played varsity football in the fall — avenged a loss.

The Sunnyside Christian Knights shut down the Almira/Coulee-Hartline Warriors, 69-61, in overtime to win the championship game.

In the state championship football game, the Warriors took home the trophy after an 84-60 win.

For Sunnyside Christian, the state hoops victory capped off a relatively easy run through the Hardwood Classic last Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Seeded No. 1, the boys received a first-round bye last Wednesday and waited in the quarterfinals, until No. 7-ranked Tacoma Baptist grabbed the spot.

But the Crusaders were no match for the Knights, who rolled to a 65-42 win Thursday and a semifinals berth.

On Friday, the Knights faced off for the fifth time this season against league rival Yakama Nation.

The No. 4-ranked Eagles reached the semifinals after upsetting No. 3-ranked Cedar Park Christian (Mount Lake Terrace), 41-36.

But like the previous four matchups this season, the Knights controlled the ball, the court and the score Friday night.

The Knights advanced to the finals with an 82-59 route of the Eagles.

Cross-bracket, the “Cinderella” Warriors, ranked No. 8, dispatched Taholah, 69-40, on Day 1; then stunned No. 2-ranked Muckleshoot Tribal, 61-51, in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, the Warriors nipped No. 5 Pommeroy, 50-48, to advance to the title game against Sunnyside Christian.

In the championship game, Sunnyside Christian jumped out to a first-quarter lead, 15-11. But the Warriors came on strong in the second quarter, outscoring the Knights, 17-10, and taking a 28-25 lead to the locker room at halftime.

Sunnyside stepped up in the third and closed the margin to 1 point, with the Warriors leading, 49-48, at the close of the quarter.

The Knights evened the score in the fourth at 59, sending the title game into overtime.

There, Sunnyside Christian turned on the gas and out-ran the Warriors, 10-2, to take the win, the title and the trophy.

Most of those points, 7, came from free throws as the Warriors continued to foul Sunnyside Christian.

From the free throw line, Sunnyside Christian hit 80 percent of its shots, 12-15, during the game. Almira/Coulee-Hartline was 16-26, or 61.5 percent.

Chance Marsh had a game-high 30 points for Sunnyside Christian. Meanwhile, Maguire Isaak led the Warriors with 25 points.

Lucas Dykstra added 13 points for the Knights, followed by Cade Bosma and Luke Wagenaar with 8 each.

Bosma led on the boards for the Knights with 9 rebounds.

Payton Nielsen of Almira/Coulee-Hartline had the most rebounds of the game with 11.

One factor in the game was Sunnyside Christian’s ability to hit 3-pointers.

The Knights shot 46.2 percent beyond the arc in the first half and 27.3 percent in the second half, sinking a total of 9 three-pointers.

The Warriors hit only 3 the entire game, all in the first half.

Neither team hit beyond the arc in overtime.