Clinic earns top honors

GRANDVIEW — To celebrate being voted in the top 1 percent for patient care state, Astria Health Center, 208 N. Euclid Ave., will host a reception for its clients from 4:30-6:30 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday).
The honor is based on the patients’ responses to six questions related to patient satisfaction regarding communications and coordination of care.
Light refreshments will be served
