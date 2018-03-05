Firefighters called to stove fire Fire contained to kitchen area

— A family living in a home at 1532 Irving Ave. is without a cooking stove following a fire today, March 5.

Food on the stove caught fire and the residents living inside the home called the Sunnyside Fire Department at about 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters responded and the fire was extinguished, using a portable extinguisher, Sunnyside Fire Chief Aaron Markham said.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters removed the stove from the home.

Markham said damage inside the house was superficial and limited to a cabinet above the stove.