Grandview man kills himself after police arrive for domestic call Valentin G. Uribe, 39, uses knife to kill himself

— Police were called to a home in the 400 block of West Fifth Street for a domestic disturbance that ended in the suicide of Valentin G. Uribe, 39, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3.

Officers arrived after receiving a report of a man preventing his family from leaving the home.

Police Chief Kal Fuller, in a press release, said the person reporting the incident described Uribe as acting strangely.

A 41-year-old woman and two children were also living in the home.

Officers were able to speak to someone inside the home through a window, Fuller said.

"The occupant advised the male (Uribe) would not let them open the door," he said.

Officers could see Uribe, not yet identified, restraining a female, Fuller said.

Entry into the home for the protection of the female was made, he said.

The female broke free as officers entered the home, and Uribe reportedly produced a knife and cut himself as he approached the officers, Fuller said.

The officers issued commands for Uribe to put the knife down, but he refused them and engaged in a physical confrontation.

The officers were able to take the knife from Uribe, but he produced a second one and continued the assault, Fuller said.

During the struggle, Uribe cut an officer, Fuller said.

Officers tried to subdue Uribe with a Taser, but the effort was ineffective because of the violent nature of the attack, Fuller said.

During the struggle, the family was evacuated from the home. Officers separated themselves from Uribe and got out of the residence and set up a perimeter while Uribe remained inside, Fuller said.

Officers attempted to contact Uribe from outside, but weren't able to determine where he was located inside, Fuller said.

The perimeter was maintained and Yakima SWAT arrived on scene to assist, he said. The SWAT team deployed a robot to search the home and Uribe was located motionless on the floor, Fuller said.

At that time, officers entered the home and attempted to provide medical aid, but determined Uribe was dead from a self-inflicted knife wound, Fuller said.

The officer injured during the altercation was treated at the scene for a cut to the hand before being taken to a hospital for further treatment. He was released following treatment, Fuller said.

Fuller said assistance was provided by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Benton County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, and officers from the Sunnyside, Mabton, Granger and Yakima police departments.